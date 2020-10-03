May have to dodge a rain shower on Sunday

A quick moving system will bring late afternoon/evening isolated to scattered showers across central and eastern Kentucky on Sunday. Ahead of it will become breezy with winds out of the south gusting up to 20 mph. This will help bump temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A quiet weather pattern next week with abundant sunshine. We will be warming back up to 70s by mid-week before a week cold front drops temperatures back into the 60s. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Chilly, increasing cloud cover, isolated shower, with lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY – Partly to mostly cloudy, afternoon isolated/scattered showers, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com