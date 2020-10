New Fayette cases one of lowest since July 11, student cases also remain low

The department now is including all cases involving college students in one number. That includes all students who live in Fayette County and attend a college or university in Fayette County, whether the University of Kentucky, Transylvania or some other college.

Saturday’s report put that total at 2,305, an increase of 14 from the previous report.

Of the 2,305 cases, 10 new cases were at UK, bringing the total to 2,084; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 80, an increase of three, are at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 62 are at Transylvania; and two, an increase of one, have been at Sullivan University.

Another 62 people have recovered, lifting that total to 7,638. Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak: