UPDATE: Teen arrested two days after high-speed police chase

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager accused of alluding Kentucky State Police during a chase that reached speeds of 150 miles per hour on Wednesday, was found and arrested on Friday, according to KSP.
Investigators say 19-year old Jameer Riley, of Princeton, was charged with Fleeing or Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot); Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess and other traffic offenses.
He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
State Police say around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers tried to pull Riley over while driving a silver Ford Mustang for a traffic violation in the westbound lane of I-24 around mile marker 37.
KSP says Riley refused to pull over and led Troopers through a chase through Lyon and Livingston counties, at times reaching speeds of 150 miles per hour. They say he got off the interstate at Exit 31 and crashed at the end of Morris Road in Livingston County.
After the crash, Riley ran from the car and got away, according to KSP.
Arrest warrants were issued for him, which led to his arrest on Friday.
State Police were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. The case remains under investigation.