Police searching for suspect in robbery and assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating after they say a man was attacked in a business parking lot.

According to police, officers were called just after 11:30 Tuesday night to the parking lot of Costco for a robbery. They say a man told them he was cleaning the parking lot when he was attacked.

According to police, the man said his attacker pulled a knife during the struggle before eventually taking off. The victim suffered minor injuries.

A police K9 searched for the suspect, but the dog lost the scent at the treeline in the area, according to officers.

Officers say they looking for a black man about 6 feet tall, with a thin build, about 30 years old.

The Costco is in Hamburg on Polo Boulevard at Man O’ War.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Costco was closed at the time of the incident.