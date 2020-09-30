UPDATE: Woman wanted in Tuesday shooting death picked up in Garrard County

UPDATE POSTED 12:45 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman wanted for murder in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday is in custody.

- Advertisement -

Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster in Garrard County, according to Lexington Police. No word on a court appearance or bond information for her in Fayette County.

UPDATE POSTED 6:50 P.M. SEPT. 29, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old woman accused of killing a man in his home Tuesday.

Dana Caldwell has active warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said. She is accused in the shooting death of 38-year-old Daniel Eric Nantz.

Around noon, Tuesday, Sept. 29, officers responded to a home on Larkwood Drive for a reported shooting. They found Nantz suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UK Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

The investigation found Caldwell and the victim were acquaintances. The two were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting, and Caldwell was seen fleeing the scene after the shot was fired, police said.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police or submit an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED AT 2 P.M. SEPT. 29, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday at about noon

in a shooting in the 400 block of Larkwood Drive.

According to police spokesperson Brenna Angel, the victim was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. A woman described as having red hair ran from the scene, according to Angel.

Police said a witness was at the scene, but officers couldn’t discuss how many people were in the house when the shooting occurred.

Larkwood is just west of Palumbo south of Man O’ War.