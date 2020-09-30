Lexington’s free mobile COVID testing returns to Shiloh this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will return to Shiloh Baptist Church Oct. 1-3 for COVID-19 testing. Drive-thru and walk-up testing are available at this location.

“We know testing is an important component for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “I encourage the community to take advantage of this opportunity and the many other public testing locations across the City.”

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program provides public testing, at no cost to the individual, in neighborhoods experiencing a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options.

Testing at Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 East Fifth Street, is available from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, October 1, and Friday, October 2; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, October 3.

Other free public testing locations also are offered across Lexington.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, through Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory. Testing is available, without appointment, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free drive-thru testing also continues, through Bluewater, at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Bluewater, which also administers testing at Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program locations, is offering tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested, but is not required, to receive testing. Tests are available to anyone. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1505 College Way and 1350 Bull Lea Road. These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com <http://lexington.wildhealth.com/> .

Drive-thru testing is also available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue while test kits are available. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus <https://www.walgreens.com/topic/findcare/coronavirus.jsp?ban=covid_vanity> .

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19 <https://www.lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19> .

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory has been recognized by the state of Kentucky for expanding the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. Based in Mount Washington, KY, they are committed to be an industry leader in cutting-edge instrumentation and testing methodologies.