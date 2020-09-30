Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay begin postseason winterization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay are getting ready for the postseason by packing up for the season.
According to a post on social media, the amusement park is moving, “Lightning Run and others into storage for the winter!”
The 65-acre park includes a collection of amusement rides and a water park named Hurricane Bay.
The post also says they are, “looking forward to another great season in 2021.”
Tickets for the 2021 season are already available and are $49.95. Tickets can be purchased HERE.