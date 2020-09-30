It’s property tax time: Fayette, counties mailing notices

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)/Press Release) – It’s a fall tradition like leaves changing, college football and Halloween; it’s property tax bills.

Sheriff’s departments and county clerks across the state are getting ready to mail them. And they are reminding property owners to be looking for them. Paying early can mean a discount.

But paying late can result in a penalty.

In Fayette County, property owners are reminded the 2020-2021 property tax calendar will begin in mid-October.

A total of 119,226 property tax bills with a face value of $389,490,441 are being printed and mailed. Property tax payments made between receipt of bill and November 30 will receive a 2% discount.

Payments made between December 1 and December 31 will be paid at face value.

Payments made between January 1, 2021 and January 31, 2021 will be subject to a 5% penalty. Payments made between February 1, 2021 and April 15, 2021 will be subject to a 21% penalty.

The payment extension of the 2019 Property Tax Calendar to May 15 created a timeline shift for the 2020 Property Tax Calendar. This shift caused a delay in the property tax roll inspection period, which caused a delay in conducting local board of assessment appeal hearings.

Property tax distributions are made to the nine taxing jurisdictions: the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Fayette County Board of Education, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government General Service, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Full/Partial Service, Fayette County Extension District, Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Transit Authority of Lexington, KY, and Downtown Lexington Management District.

Taxpayers may pay in person at the Office of Sheriff, located in Suite 236 in the Fayette District Court building, by mail, or online at www.fayettesheriff.com. Taxpayers will be able to pay at any Lexington Republic Bank location.

Taxpayers who did not receive their bills by October 30 should contact the Office of Sheriff Property Tax Division at 859-252-1771 to request a duplicate copy.