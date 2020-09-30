Homicide investigation rattles Mt. Vernon, town of 2,500

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is found dead Tuesday night in her business and it sends shock waves through a a quiet Rockcastle County community.

According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Brian Carter, 54-year-old Faney Hellard was found at about 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the Glitter Box where she worked on Richmond Street.

Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens previously said she was stabbed to death. An autopsy is being performed.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by Mt. Vernon Police, Kentucky State Police and the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Department.

Because investigators weren’t sure how it happened or who was responsible, schools in the community were asked to stay on lockdown Wednesday out of an abundance of caution, especially since such crimes are rare in the town of about 2,500 which is the county seat of Rockcastle County.