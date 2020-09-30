Golden Alert issued for man with Alzheimer’s

BATH COUTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bath County authorities are searching for an 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was last seen Wednesday morning.

According to Emergency Management Director Jason York, Bob Stamper was last seen at his home in Salt Lick, Ky., at 6 a.m. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds.

- Advertisement -

He is driving a white 2007 GMC Sierra with license plate 073RVT. The truck has a John Deere plate on the front with an orange strap across the rear tailgate.

Anyone with information should call Bath County Dispatch at 606-674-2006.