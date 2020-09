LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A couple were injured Wednesday when the pickup in which they were riding rear-ended an 18-wheeler.

According to Lexington Fire, the accident happened at about 10:25 a.m. on Newtown Pike at I-75 southbound.

Traffic was detoured as the road was closed for more than hour. It has since been reopened.

A man and woman in a red pickup towing a trailer ran into the back of a semi.

Both suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the Fire Department.