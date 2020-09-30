Area students among winners in KET ‘dreams’ photo competition

LEXIGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Several Eastern Kentucky students may be budding
photographers and certainly have their own ideas about dreams for the future.
They are among the winners announced Wednesday in KET’s ‘Portraits and Dreams’ Photography Contest, which invited students in K-12 to submit their best photographs that capture a portrait or show their dreams.
The contest was inspired by the recent film POV: Portraits and Dreams, in which photographer Wendy Ewald revisits her Letcher County students four decades after their collaboration produced a critically-acclaimed photography book.
She had asked her students to photograph the things closest to them, including their dreams and fantasies. The assignment, she said, “opened a whole new way of making pictures for them.”
The winner’s list:
Grades K-2
- 1st Place: “I Love my Brother” – Posy Holt, Lexington
- 2nd Place: “Summer Song” – Naminae Swan, Kevil
- 3rd Place: “A lil’ flip-a-roo” – Sage Allen, Campbellsville
Grades 3-5
- 1st Place: “Love has no boundaries” – Maci Curtsinger, Lawrenceburg
- 2nd Place: “Frozen Dreams” – Lucy Moran, Louisville
- 3rd Place: “Self Portrait at Barre” – Emily Wilson, Midway
Grades 6-8
- 1st Place: “Silas” – Sylvia Coogle, Winchester
- 2nd Place: “The Perfect Shot” – Addison Gardner, Prospect
- 3rd Place: “Be yourself” – Elisa Williams, Cynthiana
Grades 9-12
- 1st Place: “Doggie Days” – Sarah Stephens, Russell Springs
- 2nd Place: “Leaning on God’s Word” – Irene Hatcher, Canmer
- 3rd Place: Music: “A Light in the Darkness” – Malayna Pope, Burlington
Honorable Mentions
- Grades K-2: “Our Cute Little Teddy Puppy” – Ivy Wardle, Louisville
- Grades 3-5: “Hide & Seek with Sister Portrait” – Foster Holt, Lexington
- Grades 6-8: “Dreaming of Alsha” – Eza Gonzalez, Midway
- Grades 9-12: “The Golden Hour” – Kenya Cromer, Brodhead
People’s Choice Winners
- Grades K-2: “I Love my Brother” – Posy Holt, Lexington
- Grades 3-5: “Love has no boundaries” – Maci Curtsinger, Lawrenceburg
- Grades 6-8: “Silas” – Sylvia Coogle, Winchester
- Grades 9-12: “Leaning on God’s Word” – Irene Hatcher, Canmer
To view all the winners, visit KET.org/portraits-and-dreams-photo-contest.
KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on Twitter @KET and at facebook.com/KET.