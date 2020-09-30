Area students among winners in KET ‘dreams’ photo competition

LEXIGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Several Eastern Kentucky students may be budding

photographers and certainly have their own ideas about dreams for the future.

They are among the winners announced Wednesday in KET’s ‘Portraits and Dreams’ Photography Contest, which invited students in K-12 to submit their best photographs that capture a portrait or show their dreams.

The contest was inspired by the recent film POV: Portraits and Dreams, in which photographer Wendy Ewald revisits her Letcher County students four decades after their collaboration produced a critically-acclaimed photography book.

She had asked her students to photograph the things closest to them, including their dreams and fantasies. The assignment, she said, “opened a whole new way of making pictures for them.”

The winner’s list:

Grades K-2

1st Place: “I Love my Brother” – Posy Holt, Lexington

2nd Place: “Summer Song” – Naminae Swan, Kevil

3rd Place: “A lil’ flip-a-roo” – Sage Allen, Campbellsville

Grades 3-5

1st Place: “Love has no boundaries” – Maci Curtsinger, Lawrenceburg

2nd Place: “Frozen Dreams” – Lucy Moran, Louisville

3rd Place: “Self Portrait at Barre” – Emily Wilson, Midway

Grades 6-8

1st Place: “Silas” – Sylvia Coogle, Winchester

2nd Place: “The Perfect Shot” – Addison Gardner, Prospect

3rd Place: “Be yourself” – Elisa Williams, Cynthiana

Grades 9-12

1st Place: “Doggie Days” – Sarah Stephens, Russell Springs

2nd Place: “Leaning on God’s Word” – Irene Hatcher, Canmer

3rd Place: Music: “A Light in the Darkness” – Malayna Pope, Burlington

Honorable Mentions

Grades K-2: “Our Cute Little Teddy Puppy” – Ivy Wardle, Louisville

Grades 3-5: “Hide & Seek with Sister Portrait” – Foster Holt, Lexington

Grades 6-8: “Dreaming of Alsha” – Eza Gonzalez, Midway

Grades 9-12: “The Golden Hour” – Kenya Cromer, Brodhead

People’s Choice Winners

Grades K-2: “I Love my Brother” – Posy Holt, Lexington

Grades 3-5: “Love has no boundaries” – Maci Curtsinger, Lawrenceburg

Grades 6-8: “Silas” – Sylvia Coogle, Winchester

Grades 9-12: “Leaning on God’s Word” – Irene Hatcher, Canmer

To view all the winners, visit KET.org/portraits-and-dreams-photo-contest.

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on Twitter @KET and at facebook.com/KET.