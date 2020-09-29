Woman sought in armed bank robbery

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The FBI has been called in to investigate a bank robbery in Pineville.

According to WRIL radio, at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Bell County Dispatch received a call from Community Trust Bank on Highway 25E in Pineville in regard to an armed bank robbery.

The bank described the individual as a female who fled the scene in a maroon hatchback SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash, WRIL reported.

Responding to the scene was the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Pineville Police Department.

The investigation has been turned over to the FBI.