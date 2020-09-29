Tracking Highs in the 50s and Lows in the 30s

Tracking another cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Thursday. Highs cool from 70 on Wednesday to the upper 50s on Friday. Our next best chance for rain arrives on Sunday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with a few showers, as lows cool to the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to around 70.

