Tracking Highs in the 50s and Lows in the 30s

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
11405

Tracking another cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Thursday. Highs cool from 70 on Wednesday to the upper 50s on Friday. Our next best chance for rain arrives on Sunday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with a few showers, as lows cool to the middle 40s.
WEDNESDAY Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to around 70.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com