Race for the Cure, Confections for the Cure to benefit Susan G. Komen Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The third annual Confections for the Cure will look slightly different this year amid the pandemic but with the same mission. The dessert fundraiser kicks off this week ahead of Saturday’s Race for the Cure.
“We have partnered with some local food trucks in Kentucky,” said Amy Pehlke, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Kentucky. “And they are creating a unique pink dessert and a portion of their proceeds will go back to Komen Kentucky.”
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pehlke says anyone who purchases a pink dessert from Spotz Gelato, Cookie Dough Bliss, Hip Hop Sweet Shop, or SnoWhat Snoballs from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 will help with a new program they started this year.
“We are helping local breast cancer patients newly diagnosed or have a recurrence of the disease with essential living expenses,” explained Pehlke.
Pehlke said a portion of the proceeds raised during the intiative will go to Susan G. Komen Kentucky, in turn, “We will give 100% of those funds to James Graham Brown Cancer Center to help the location patients that are in treatment right now with living expenses.”
“In starting this program, we definitely do not want women and men to have to choose to pay their bills or get their breast cancer treatment. We’re hoping this really goes well,” said Pehlke.
You can view the location of the food trucks participating and get more information on Confections for the Cure HERE.
People can also still sign up for Saturday’s Race for the Cure virtual race. This is the 25th anniversary for the event, and the nonprofit organization will combine its annual Lexington and Louisville races on Saturday, Oct. 3, for the entire state of Kentucky.
The event begins with a virtual kickoff at 8:30 a.m. on Komen Kentucky’s Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to race at any time from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All participants are encouraged to post photos and videos throughout the day and tag Susan G. Komen Kentucky on social media. Komen Kentucky will also honor and award the top fundraising teams on their social media channels.
Registration for Race for the Cure is $20 for adults, which includes a t-shirt. Breast cancer survivors will also receive a medal and hat. Children under 18 years old are welcome to participate with an entry fee of $10.
Additional information on Saturday’s Race for the Cure is available HERE.