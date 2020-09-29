Race for the Cure, Confections for the Cure to benefit Susan G. Komen Kentucky

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The third annual Confections for the Cure will look slightly different this year amid the pandemic but with the same mission. The dessert fundraiser kicks off this week ahead of Saturday’s Race for the Cure.

“We have partnered with some local food trucks in Kentucky,” said Amy Pehlke, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Kentucky. “And they are creating a unique pink dessert and a portion of their proceeds will go back to Komen Kentucky.”

- Advertisement -

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pehlke says anyone who purchases a pink dessert from Spotz Gelato, Cookie Dough Bliss, Hip Hop Sweet Shop, or SnoWhat Snoballs from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 will help with a new program they started this year.

“We are helping local breast cancer patients newly diagnosed or have a recurrence of the disease with essential living expenses,” explained Pehlke.

Pehlke said a portion of the proceeds raised during the intiative will go to Susan G. Komen Kentucky, in turn, “We will give 100% of those funds to James Graham Brown Cancer Center to help the location patients that are in treatment right now with living expenses.”

“In starting this program, we definitely do not want women and men to have to choose to pay their bills or get their breast cancer treatment. We’re hoping this really goes well,” said Pehlke.

You can view the location of the food trucks participating and get more information on Confections for the Cure HERE.

Source: Komen Kentucky/Facebook

People can also still sign up for Saturday’s Race for the Cure virtual race. This is the 25th anniversary for the event, and the nonprofit organization will combine its annual Lexington and Louisville races on Saturday, Oct. 3, for the entire state of Kentucky.

The event begins with a virtual kickoff at 8:30 a.m. on Komen Kentucky’s Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to race at any time from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All participants are encouraged to post photos and videos throughout the day and tag Susan G. Komen Kentucky on social media. Komen Kentucky will also honor and award the top fundraising teams on their social media channels.

Registration for Race for the Cure is $20 for adults, which includes a t-shirt. Breast cancer survivors will also receive a medal and hat. Children under 18 years old are welcome to participate with an entry fee of $10.

Additional information on Saturday’s Race for the Cure is available HERE.

Source: Komen Kentucky/Facebook
Previous articleBooneville, Campton, Whitesburg, Albany get funds for water projects
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!