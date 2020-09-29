UPDATE: Red-headed woman suspect named in man’s fatal shooting

UPDATE POSTED 6:50 P.M. SEPT. 29, 2020

LEXINGTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old woman accused of killing a man in his home Tuesday.

Dana Caldwell has active warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Around noon, Tuesday, Sept. 29, officers responded to a home on Larkwood Drive for a reported shooting. A 38-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation found that Caldwell and the victim were acquaintances. The two were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting, and Caldwell was seen fleeing the scene after the shot was fired.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police or submit an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

According to police spokesperson Brenna Angel, the victim was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

