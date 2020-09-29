KRDHD reports possible COVID exposure at church, grocery in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department are reporting potential public exposure to positive cases of COVID-19 at the following locations:

— Food City in Whitesburg in Letcher County: People who visited this store on Thursday September 24, 2020, Friday September 25, 2020 and/or Saturday September 26, 2020 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

— Goose Creek Church of Christ in Neon in Letcher County: People who attended any functions/services on Sunday September 20, 2020 and/or Wednesday September 23, 2020 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department advises people to monitor symptoms and should a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath develop, call the primary care provider or medical professional. Additional details about the positive cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

KRDHD officials along with their epidemiology team are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with these individuals.