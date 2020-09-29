Investigators working fatal accident on Mountain Parkway

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mountain Parkway is shutdown at mile marker 22 while investigators work a fatal accident.

According to both the Stanton Police Department and Fire Department, the accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Witnesses said one vehicle was a Ford Ranger but first responders could not confirm that.

According to police, Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway is closed eastbound at the 22MM until the 33MM.

Fire officials and others are out directing traffic. Traffic ca detour via Highway 15 to Highway 11 South to Highway 715 and re-enter the Parkway at exit 40, police and fire leaders say.