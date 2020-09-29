Home hit by gunfire in shoot-out among vehicles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People inside several townhomes escaped injury Tuesday afternoon when bullets from a shoot out between among vehicles, sent bullets flying.
According to Lexington Police, around 2:15 p.m., people inside two silver cars and a dark SUV were shooting at each other on Pimlico Parkway at Centre Parkway.
Several townhomes on Pimlico Parkway were hit by bullets.
Only one townhome was occupied, but no one inside was hit, according to police.
Police are looking for the cars involved.