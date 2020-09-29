New Fayette COVID cases back below 100, student numbers down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s streak of moderate days of new coronavirus cases continued Monday. The county recorded 76 new cases, bringing the overall total to 8,464 since March 8, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday.

The county has been below 100 new cases for nine of the last 10 days. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county’s total at 76. The department now is including all cases involving college students in one number. That includes all students who live in Fayette County and attend a college or university in Fayette County, whether the University of Kentucky, Transylvania or some other college.

Tuesday’s report put that total at 2,242, an increase of 28 from the previous report.

Of the 2,242 cases, all 28 new cases were at UK, bringing the total to 2,029; 76 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 76 are at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 60 are at Transylvania; and one is at Sullivan University.

Another 77 people have recovered, lifting that total to 7,368. Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

It’s important people continue to follow the latest recommendations in public to stop the spread of the virus:

• Wear a cloth mask over your mouth and nose

• Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in your home

• Wash your hands often.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 167 cases, Sept. 11 • 149 cases, Sept. 10 • 131 cases, Aug. 7 • 124 cases, Sept. 18 • 123 cases, Sept. 9 • 122 cases, Sept. 1 • 120 cases, Sept. 2 • 119 cases, Aug. 28 • 116 cases, July 27 • 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16 • 112 cases, Aug. 27 • 111 cases, Sept. 3 • 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25 • 108 cases, Sept. 12 • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 • 102 cases, Aug. 26 • 101 cases, Aug. 13 • 100 cases, July 23 • 96 cases, Sept. 14 • 92 cases, Sept. 13 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20 • 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19 • 87 cases, Aug. 19 • 86 cases, Aug. 20 • 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22 • 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22 • 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26 • 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6 • 80 cases, Aug. 12 • 79 cases, Sept. 23 • 76 cases, Sept. 28 • 74 cases, Aug. 18 • 72 cases, Aug. 23 • 71 cases, Aug. 15 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2 • 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8

• 61 cases, July 20

• 60 cases, Sept. 21 • 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1