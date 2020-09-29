Dale named region’s college Music Teacher of the Year

MOOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Affairs) – Dr. DuWayne Dale, assistant professor of music and director of bands at More head State University, has been named the District 8 College/University Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association.

The KMEA is an organization consisting of more than 2,000 professional music educators from kindergarten to the university level dedicated to music education in Kentucky. Associated with the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), it serves as a voice for Kentucky’s music educators.

- Advertisement -

“I am honored that my colleagues felt that I deserved the recognition,” said Dale, a 2007 graduate of Morehead State. “In truth, it motivates me to work that much harder to be worthy of it.”

Dale earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees at MSU and earned his Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) degree from Boston University in 2018.

He came to MSU as an instructor in 2017 as an assistant professor and assistant director of bands and was promoted to director of bands last year.

Before coming to MSU, Dale taught music, high school/middle school band, high school orchestra, music theory, music technology and arts and humanities in Ohio and Kentucky.

He also taught as an adjunct professor at Kentucky Wesleyan College and has served as a Regional Arts Specialist for the Kentucky Department of Education.

His specialty areas are music education, instrumental music and Instrumental conducting. He said watching his students grow as educators is one of the most rewarding parts of his job.

“As a faculty member at MSU who works a great deal with pre-service music teachers, I am extremely gratified to watch my students evolve from student to teacher. The change is remarkable, and I enjoy being a part of it,” Dale said, adding he also loves working with students to plan performances. “Also, working with our outstanding musicians to create incredible performances is one of the most exciting aspects of my position.”

Dale is in competition to win the state Teacher of the Year award at the KMEA conference in February 2021.