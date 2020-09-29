Booneville, Campton, Whitesburg, Albany get funds for water projects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four Eastern Kentucky communities have bee awarded almost $4 million in federal fuds for water infrastructure upgrades.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $1 million for Booneville, $500,000 for Whitesburg, $2.054 million for Campton, and $400,000 for Albany, according to a anouncement from some of the state’s congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Congressmen Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05), Andy Barr (KY-06), and James Comer (KY-01).

The projects will be funded by an ARC program for water and other infrastructure priorities in distressed counties throughout Central Appalachia.

“State-of-the-art water infrastructure can greatly improve the quality of life for families in Kentucky,” said McConnell. “The improved water lines, meters, and facilities can help cut costs for Kentucky families while providing vital, dependable services. With Congressmen Rogers, Barr, and Comer, I’m proud to continue delivering for Kentucky communities and local businesses.”

“We have made vast improvements to our water infrastructure in Eastern Kentucky in recent years, providing clean, reliable water for our families and businesses,” said Rogers. “These new digital meters will provide officials with more accurate information when lines break, minimizing any disruption of service for the people of Booneville.”

“Improving water quality for residents and reducing infrastructure costs for the City of Campton is a win-win for residents and the municipality,” said Barr.

“This federal investment in Clinton County’s infrastructure will provide much-needed improvements to water access in the Duvall Valley region, which has suffered from water shortages that have negatively affected local residents and businesses,” said Comer. “Access to a reliable water supply is critical to health and quality of life, and I applaud our local officials for working closely with the federal government to address this issue.”

The Kentucky communities received the ARC funding for the following projects: