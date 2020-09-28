Woman charged with manslaughter in overdose death

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Alabama woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for her role in the overdose death of a Laurel County woman earlier this month.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 42-year-old Bridgette Renea Merritt, of Trussville, Alabama, was charged by Detective Bryon Lawson Monday morning i, connection with an apparent overdose death Sept. 11, 2020.

- Advertisement -

In that case, deputies responded to a home on Nu Way Trail approximately four miles east of London. When deputies and detectives arrived along with EMS, narcan and CPR were used by emergency service personnel in an attempt to resuscitate the female victim, Root said.

Their efforts were unsuccessful and Doug Bowling, the Laurel County Coroner was notified and pronounced the 41-year-old woman at the scene.

Through investigation deputies learned Merritt allegedly had given heroin/fentanyl to the victim prior to her overdosing. Merritt was charged on Sept. 11 with heroin and fentanyl trafficking

Assisting on the investigation and arrest for the sheriff’s office were: Major Chuck Johnson, Detective James Sizemore, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Daniel Reed, Detective Robert Reed, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Dylan Messer, Detective Richard Dalrymple, and Detective Brad Mitchell.

Detective Bryon Lawson is the case officer.