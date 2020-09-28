Two awarded Women’s Club scholarships to MSU

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Morehead Woman’s Club has awarded two honors to

incoming freshmen at Morehead State University.

The Morehead Woman’s Club Scholarship provides annual awards to full-time incoming freshmen who are graduates of Rowan County Senior High School (RCSHS) or Lakeside Christian Academy.

This year, the organization selected two recipients, Riley Hall and Riley Thompson. Both Hall and Thompson are graduates of RCSHS.

Riley Hall is a nursing major with a career goal to become a certified nurse-midwife.

“I’ve never known if I would be able to attend college due to the financial hardships that my family has fought through,” Hall said. “Because of this, I have always strived to succeed in my education so that I could take care of my own family one day. This scholarship serves as many things for me, some of those being reassurance and comfort but perhaps, most importantly, as a sense of hope for my future.”

Riley Thompson is a biomedical sciences major with a career goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.

“I’m so grateful to have been awarded this scholarship,” Thompson said. “Being selected by the women leaders of this community is such an honor. This scholarship will help me achieve my goals, as well as give me faith and encouragement in myself. “

The Morehead Woman’s Club was founded in 1909 by members of the Shakespearean Study Group. The first president of the club and one of the founders was Cora Wilson Stewart.

She was also a pioneer in adult literacy and founder of the “Moonlight Schools.” The Morehead Woman’s Club is the oldest service organization in the Morehead/Rowan County community, and its members are dedicated to community service.