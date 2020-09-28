Tracking Showers and Cooler Air

A cold front, pushing across Central and Eastern Kentucky, created a soggy start to the workweek. Expect a mostly sunny sky, by Wednesday, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Another cold front arrives on Thursday. I’m tracking highs in the 50s for Friday and lows in the 30s for Friday night. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with showers, as lows cool to the upper 40s.
TUESDAY Partly sunny, with showers, as highs warm to the lower 60s.

