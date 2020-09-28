Some single-game UK football tickets available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) – After all UK Football season ticket holders were contacted and offered the chance to buy tickets for the 2020 season, a limited number of single-game tickets for each of UK’s five home football games are now on sale to the general public.

Tickets are only available through the UK Athletics Tickets website, at ukathletics.com/2020football. All tickets must be purchased in advance of game day.

Tickets are priced between $60 and $110 each, with that price also including parking. Upon checking out online, fans will have the opportunity to add one Orange Lot parking pass per order.

There is a limit of six (6) tickets per game per customer, with most seating blocks arranged in groups of two (2) or four (4). Partial blocks of tickets will not be sold and fans must sit in their assigned seat. Both of these regulations will help to ensure physical distancing between parties.

All tickets will be delivered via mobile delivery. After purchasing tickets, fans will need to access their tickets by using the UK Athletics app, which is available for a free download on iTunes and via the Google Play store. Fans are strongly encouraged to save their mobile tickets and parking passes in their smartphone’s digital wallet prior to arriving at Kroger Field. More information about mobile ticketing can be found at ukathletics.com/mobiletickets.

For information about health protocols, spectator requirements and other gameday information, visit ukathletics.com/gameday.

The 2020 UK football season will consist of a 10-game, SEC-only schedule with Kentucky hosting Ole Miss (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Oct. 10), Georgia (Oct. 24), Vanderbilt (Nov. 14) and South Carolina (Dec. 5) at Kroger Field this year.