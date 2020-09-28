Seven Keeneland Yearling Sale alums in Saturday’s Preakness

LEXINGTON, KY (Keeneland) – Kentucky Derby (G1) Presented by Woodford Reserve and TVG.com Haskell (G1) winner Authentic leads the seven Keeneland September Yearling Sale alumni among the 11 horses entered Monday in the 145th running of the $1 million Preakness (G1) to be held Saturday at Pimlico.

Authentic was made the 9-5 morning-line favorite for the Preakness.

Keeneland sales have produced 25 Preakness winners, including 10 of the past 13 with War of Will taking the race in 2019.

Other winning sales graduates during that span are Curlin (2007), Kentucky Derby winner Big Brown (2008), Lookin At Lucky (2010), Shackleford (2011), Kentucky Derby winner I’ll Have Another (2012), Oxbow (2013), Exaggerator (2016), Cloud Computing (2017) and undefeated Triple Crown winner Justify (2018).

Because a number of 2020 race meets and races were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Preakness is the final leg of this year’s Triple Crown. The series began with the Belmont (G1) on June 20 followed by the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

The 3-year-olds who are graduates of the 2018 September Sale and were entered in the 1 3/16-mile Preakness are:

Authentic (Into Mischief-Flawless) – Spendthrift Farm, MyRacehorse Stable, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing own the colt. Bridie Harrison, agent for breeder Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, consigned Authentic to the 2018 September Sale, where he sold for $350,000 to SF Bloodstock/Starlight West. John Velazquez will ride Authentic for trainer Bob Baffert.

Excession (Union Rags-Draw It) – Owner Calumet Farm paid $150,000 for the Rebel (G2) runner-up at the 2018 September Sale. Bred by Randal Family Trust, R. David and Marilyn A. Randal Trustees, he was consigned by Paramount Sales, agent. Sheldon Russell will ride the colt for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Jesus’ Team (Tapiture-Golden Memories) – Pamela P. Gartin bred the colt, a Grade 2-placed winner who was consigned by Darby Dan Farm, agent, to the 2018 September Sale. Alfamaq paid $30,000 for Jesus’ Team, who races for Grupo Seven C Stable. Trained by Jose D’Angelo, the colt will be ridden by Jevian Toledo.

Liveyourbeastlife (Ghostzapper-Ellie’s Moment) – Phillips Racing Partnership bred the Jim Dandy (G2) runner-up, who was offered by Darby Dan Farm, agent, at the 2018 September Sale. William H. Lawrence owns Liveyourbeastlife, who will be ridden by Trevor McCarthy for trainer Jorge Abreu.

Max Player (Honor Code-Fools in Love) – George E. Hall and SportBLX Thoroughbreds own the Withers (G3) winner, who is multiple Grade 1-placed. Bred by K & G Stables, the colt was offered by Lane’s End, agent, at the 2018 September Sale. Paco Lopez will ride Max Player for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Swiss Skydiver (Daredevil-Expo Gold) – Peter J. Callahan’s filly, who won the Alabama (G1), Santa Anita Oaks (G2), Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) and Fantasy (G3), is coming off a runner-up finish in the Kentucky Oaks (G1) after being second against males in Keeneland’s Toyota Blue Grass (G2). At the 2018 September Sale, trainer Kenny McPeek, agent, purchased Swiss Skydiver for $35,000 from the consignment of Select Sales, agent. WinStar Farm bred the filly, who will be ridden by Robby Albarado.

Thousand Words (Pioneerof the Nile-Pomeroys Pistol) – Another Baffert trainee, the colt won the Robert B. Lewis (G3) and Los Alamitos Futurity (G2). Owners Albaugh Family Stables and Spendthrift Farm paid $1 million for Thousand Words at the 2018 September Sale from the consignment of Brookdale Sales, agent for breeder Hardacre Farm. Florent Geroux will ride.