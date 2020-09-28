Remainder of Bath Co. Boys’ soccer season cancelled after possible exposure

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Bath County High School says the remainder of its boys soccer season has been cancelled after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The school’s athletic department says the Morgan County Athletic Department notified it a boys’ soccer player tested positive Sunday.

Bath County boys’ soccer played at Morgan County Thursday, September 24th.

Bath County High School says the Gateway Health Department advised the athletic department to quarantine the boys’ team until October 8th. That means the rest of the season is cancelled.