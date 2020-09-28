Passenger dies when car goes through stop sign, crashes

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 60-year-old Albany, Ky. ma died Saturday night when the car in which he was riding went through a stop sign and crashed into a embankment.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Thomas Dyer was not wearing a seat belt when a 2003 Hyundai driven by 37-year-old Jonathan Dyer, of Albany, wrecked.

The KSP said the wreck happened at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in Cumberland County at the intersection of KY 1880 and Albany Road. Troopers said the Hyundai was eastbound on KY 1880 when the younger Dyer failed to stop at the intersection of Albany Road. The car crossed Albany Road and struck an earth embankment, the KSP said.

Dyer was transported to the Cumberland County hospital and later flown UK hospital. Thomas Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County coroner.

Both Dyers were not wearing seat belts.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Aron Jones, the KSP said.