Man riding dirt bike seriously injured when hit by van

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 4 responded to a collision involving a mini-van and a motorcycle dirt bike in Grayson County Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m. central time, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a collision on Pleasant View Road in the Millwood community.

The preliminary investigation revealed Matthew D. Wilson, 38, of Millwood, was operating a dirt bike when he crossed Pleasant View Road into the path of a 2012 Dodge Caravan operated by Beth S. Meredith, 36, of Millwood.

Wilson was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life threating injuries.

Meredith was not injured.

The affected portion of Pleasant View Road was closed in order to allow troopers to investigate the collision.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Fire Department and Grayson County EMS assisted KSP at the scene. The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Tyler Lynch.