Man gets 10 years for felon in possession of weapon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 41-year-old Lexington man who was arrested following a stand off with police last year is sentenced in federal court Monday to 120 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to David Lynn Carlin’s plea agreement, on August 7, 2019, law enforcement and EMTs responded to a report of an unconscious person, later identified as Carlin.

Officers and emergency personnel were able to revive Carlin, and during that response observed multiple firearms.

Later that day, a search warrant was obtained and officers returned to the residence where Carlin was uncooperative and barricaded himself in the residence.

Upon Carlin’s arrest, officers found six firearms in the residence and two additional firearms in a vehicle. Carlin admitted he was a convicted felon and was not permitted to own a firearm.

Carlin was previously convicted of first-degree drug trafficking in Fayette Circuit Court in March 2013. He was also previously convicted of second degree assault by Fayette Circuit Court in February 1999.

Carlin pleaded guilty in January 2020.

Under federal law, Carlin must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by ATF and the Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.