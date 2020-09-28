Lane closures rescheduled Tuesday, Wednesday on New Circle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a rescheduled lane closure for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington. The temporary closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs.
The rescheduled dates/times are below:
Tuesday, Sept. 29 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner Loop
- the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 8.06
o the location is between Leestown Road/US 421 and Georgetown Road/US 25
o this is bridge B00038L
Motorists are advised to be aware, and utilize extra caution in the work zone.
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.