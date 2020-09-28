Forum to look at COVID and future of Education, registration ends Monday

This event will examine several key focus areas and topics/issues of discussion: What does the future of Kentucky education look line, from P-12 through higher education considering the pandemic and post-pandemic considerations?

Issues in on-line education, the digital divide in Kentucky. How do we create a level playing field? How do we engage students on-line, as if they were in the classroom? How do we keep students motivated and deal with barriers such as procrastination, feelings of isolation, and absence of support? – as well as disengaged teachers and professors.

Race & Class-socioeconomic issues in education. From Black Lives Matter and minority challenges to socioeconomic class, poverty, household level of education, clothes, food insecurity and more.

The goal of this Conversation is to envision significant takeaways and strategies that will begin to change the narrative on the importance of all forms of education in Kentucky, and create a better synergy and collaboration between K-12 and higher education — university presidents, superintendents, principals and the business community. The virtual webinar is free ad open to the public but registration in advance is required. A link to access the broadcast will be emailed to all registrants 24-48 hours prior to the event. To get more information, click here. To register, click here.