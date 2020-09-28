Federal Medical Center reports eighth inmate death

LEXINGTONN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An eighth inmate has died at the Federal Medical Center i Lexington from coronavirus-related factors.

According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, 72-year-old Thomas Krebs, who was serving 120 months from the Southern District of Iowa for possession of child pornography, died Thursday.

He’s the eighth death and the first in a month at the facility.

Krebs had other medical conditions ad tested positive for coronavirus in May. He tested negative in mid-June but had been in and out of the hospital since then.

He had been in custody at FMC Lexington since October 7, 2015.

FMC Lexington is an administrative security facility that currently houses 1,247 male and female offenders.