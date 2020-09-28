Fayette County likely to offer in-person tutoring options in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools says it will likely start a supplemental face-to-face learning program called ‘Targeted Services’ starting October 19.

The term, ‘targeted services’ is new to the public and the board. Superintendent Manny Caulk making the recommendation Monday night at its school board meeting.

- Advertisement -

This, after the school board had been discussing a hybrid model that would allow student to do part in-person learning and part online learning.

The plan calls for teachers to pin-point which students are struggling and then provide them with face-to-face help in school. Bus transportation would be offered.

But it’s only still not completely set in stone, because this is the first time many have heard of this suggestion.

“People on the ground who are going to responsible, A. for implementing this and making sure its successful and serves the need of every child in our community, and B. who are going to be in a large extent risking their lives and their families lives…It’s alarming that they don’t know the details,” Tyler Murphy, school board member, said.

Superintendent Caulk recommended the plan since the district can’t have in-person classes right now under state guidelines, because of the number of coronavirus cases in the county, known as a Red classification.

“8 pm on Thursday we were in the red,” Caulk said, explaining although Monday, Fayette County was in the orange, Thursday has been designated as the date to assess status for the coming week.

Health experts saying Fayette County might teeter between Orange and Red.

“I want every board member to feel comfortable with everything that we’re doing,” Vice Chairman Ray Daniels said.

The tentative plan would begin October 19th and would be a phased in approach beginning with elementary students, but only if the board has the information it needs by the week before.

Again, trying to clarify final details before getting the go-ahead from the board.

“Fayette County Public Schools will implement ‘Targeted Services’ on Oct. 19 if a plan has been presented to the board and accepted by the board by or on Oct. 12,” Chairwoman Stephanie Spires said.

The board hasn’t written off hybrid learning, an option that would allow in-person instruction on some days, online the others.

The board agreeing to revisit Hybrid for a possible start date of Nov. 2.

“A lot of the other things that we’re talking about, we’re just not going to know,” Daniels said.

Sports and other extra-curricular activities are being allowed to continue because of the low number of coronavirus cases among student-athletes.

Superintendent Manny Caulk sent a letter home to parents late Monday night explaining the district’s plans going forward. That letter in its entirety is below:

September 28, 2020

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

Small groups of elementary school students will be able to receive targeted assistance beginning the week of Oct. 19, following a vote tonight of the Fayette County Board of Education.

The board’s vote requires district and school officials to present a detailed plan no later than Oct. 12. Board members also agreed to allow students to continue with athletic and extra-curricular activities since teams had successfully followed strict safety restrictions.

During this phase, all Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (K-12) will be followed, including social distancing, temperature checks, and mask requirements. Schools are limited to bringing in no more than 15 percent of the student population, 15 or fewer people can be in each classroom, and sessions should be no longer than two hours.

Targeted services could include activities such as evaluation, necessary hands on experiences (career and technical education), mental health or academic counseling, occupational, physical or speech therapy, or targeted remediation or tutoring.

Board members also voted to target the week of November 2 for the possible roll-out of a hybrid instructional model, if conditions with COVID-19 warrant and the board accepts district plans no later than Oct. 26.

Under a hybrid model:

Students will be divided into two demographically diverse groups.

One group of students will go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other group of students will go to school on Thursdays and Fridays.

Schools would undergo deep cleaning on Wednesdays.

Students would continue with virtual learning on days they are not on campus.

Families will be assigned to the same cohorts for household continuity.

Be on the lookout for more information from your child’s school, including surveys about whether you would prefer an in-person hybrid instructional model for your child’s learning or would rather continue with NTI: 2DL. Working individually with families will be critical to ensuring the success of any instructional model.

Your Partner,

Manny