FCPS School Board says it likely implement supplemental help to online learning, not in-person

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools says it will likely start a supplemental face-to-face learning program called ‘Targeted Services’ starting October 19.

The term, ‘targeted services’ is new to the public and the board. Superintendent Manny Caulk making the recommendation Monday night at its school board meeting.

- Advertisement -

This, after the school board had been discussing a hybrid model that would allow student to do part in-person learning and part online learning.

The plan calls for teachers to pin-point which students are struggling and then provide them with face-to-face help in school. Bus transportation would be offered.

But it’s only still not completely set in stone, because this is the first time many have heard of this suggestion.

“People on the ground who are going to responsible, A. for implementing this and making sure its successful and serves the need of every child in our community, and B. who are going to be in a large extent risking their lives and their families lives…It’s alarming that they don’t know the details,” Tyler Murphy, school board member, said.

Superintendent Caulk recommended the plan since the district can’t have in-person classes right now under state guidelines, because of the number of coronavirus cases in the county, known as a Red classification.

“8 pm on Thursday we were in the red,” Caulk said, explaining although Monday, Fayette County was in the orange, Thursday has been designated as the date to assess status for the coming week.

Health experts saying Fayette County might teeter between Orange and Red.

“I want every board member to feel comfortable with everything that we’re doing,” Vice Chairman Ray Daniels said.

The tentative plan would begin October 19th and would be a phased in approach beginning with elementary students, but only if the board has the information it needs by the week before.

Again, trying to clarify final details before getting the go-ahead from the board.

“Fayette County Public Schools will implement ‘Targeted Services’ on Oct. 19 if a plan has been presented to the board and accepted by the board by or on Oct. 12,” Chairwoman Stephanie Spires said.

The board hasn’t written off hybrid learning, an option that would allow in-person instruction on some days, online the others.

The board agreeing to revisit Hybrid for a possible start date of Nov. 2.

“A lot of the other things that we’re talking about, we’re just not going to know,” Daniels said.

As for sports and other extracurriculars they’re allowed to continue as is.