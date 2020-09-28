Fayette teachers receive foreign language awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky World Language Association (KWLA) has awarded its 2020 Outstanding Rising Star Teacher Award to Sydney Meaux, a French teacher at Frederick Douglass High School.

The honor recognizes a teacher with no more than five years of experience who has made an impact on their students. Meaux received the award Sept. 19 during the KWLA Virtual Conference.

A Lexington native and graduate of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Tates Creek High School, Meaux discovered a love for the French language and culture during her first French class at Lexington Traditional Magnet School.

Through years of studying French and learning abroad at the Université de Caen Basse Normandie in 2014, she began to understand the power of language to connect individuals throughout the world.

After graduating from Western Kentucky University in 2017, Meaux became determined to help foster that same passion with a new generation of Lexington students.

“I believe in using my classroom to cultivate global citizens. I want my students to leave my room knowing that the understanding of the language and cultures they have gained will open doors for a multitude of unique, potentially life-changing experiences in their futures. I want my students to see that because of what they have learned, they will have the opportunity to connect with our global community on a deeper, more impactful level,” said Meaux, who is in her fourth year at Douglass.

In other FCPS honors, the seven finalists for KWLA’s Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award included Yanyan Zou of Tates Creek Middle School, the state’s Outstanding Chinese Teacher; and Mariko Barnes of Lafayette High School, the Outstanding Japanese Teacher.