AG says he’ll release grand jury recording in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Monday night his office will comply with a judge’s order by releasing a recording of grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case Wednesday.
WHAS reports, in a statement Monday night, Cameron maintained his office has an ethical obligation not to release the recordings because the grand jury “is meant to be a secretive body” and the release could compromise the ongoing FBI investigation.
Still, Cameron said he will comply with Judge Ann Bailey Smith’s order, which came after former Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison’s arraignment Monday.
Cameron also said Monday night the release would also take care of a legal complaint a grand juror filed earlier in the day. That anonymous grand juror asked the recording be released.
“We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented. Once the public listens to the recording, they will see that over the course of two-and-a-half days, our team presented a thorough and complete case to the Grand Jury,” Cameron said.
