Tracking Strong to Severe Storms and Cooler Temperatures

Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday, sparking strong to severe storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind. Another cold front will arrive on Thursday. The coolest air will then settle in for next weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy as lows cool to the lower 60s.

MONDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy with strong to severe storms as highs warm to the lower 70s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com