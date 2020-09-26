Falling temperatures arriving soon

We are staying unseasonably warm through Sunday with highs nearing 80. Expecting most to remain dry, however, a few isolated rain showers will be possible Sunday afternoon/evening in eastern Kentucky. Rain will be likely Monday, especially the second half of the day, due to a passing cold front. Temperatures tumble the rest of the week! -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY – Mix of sunshine and clouds, highs in the upper 70s near 80.
