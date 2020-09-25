Sports fans tired of the back and forth: Reaction after Fayette Co. moves to ‘orange zone’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the change over to an orange status on the incident rate map, what does that mean for Fayette County sports?

Some people at the Bryan Station vs. Lafayette football game Friday night say they’re tired of the back and forth.

Fayette County dropped to the orange zone Friday after being in the red.

Red zones are where coronavirus spread is the worst, meaning there’s more than a 25-percent infection rate per 100,000 people.

The county is teetering at that line, and if it follows state recommendations in effect Monday, it might pause sports.

Two Frederick Douglass high schoolers say sports are already underway and there’s no point in going back now.

“I think that the damage is kinda already done. Like we’re already playing, honestly, says Amirah Higgins.

Marci Mulder is a mom to three student athletes. She says she prefers them in school, but when that finally happens, she wants consistency.

“I don’t want to go back and forth. Once they’re in, they’re in,” says Mulder. “Just cuz we’re in the orange today, I don’t want them to go to school and then turn around in the red two days later and then not get to go to school.”

A second option Mulder prefers is holding off altogether until there’s a vaccine.

Wilma Wingate is the mom of a Lafayette football coach. She says the possibility of a shutdown scares him every day.

“He loves football, and he’s the coach, and he’s dedicated to the kids, so it highly affects him,” says Wingate.

The high schoolers say if anyone is going to be on a tentative schedule, it should be the fans.

“If anything it should be no crowds,” says Liv Sailors. “If they’re going to do something, take it away from the crowds, don’t take it away from the players.”

The board of education is set to meet on Monday.