New COVID cases highest of the week, another 12 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state had the highest number of new cases in the week Friday ad another double-digit day of deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Gov. Andy Beshear reported 930 new cases, of which 131 were from children age 18 and younger. Of those, 23 were children age 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

The new cases pushed the state’s total above 65,000 to 65,066.

“We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases,” said Beshear. “Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”

He reported 12 new deaths, raising the total to 1,149 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths include an 86-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 85-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 86-year-old man from Fulton County; a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Madison County; a 79-year-old man from Marshall County; a 74-year-old woman from McCracken County; and two women, ages 62 and 96, and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.

“I’m asking you to do your part as a member of Team Kentucky and your patriotic duty as an American,” said Beshear.

The positivity rate was 4.48%, down slightly from Wednesday and Thursday.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.