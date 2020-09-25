Man accused of assaulting woman arrested on warrant

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A London man was arrested on a warrant on Friday, accused of violating an Emergency Protective Order (EPO) he was served with the day before, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 41-year old Jason Smith is accused of assaulting a woman.
Investigators say he was arrested on Maplesville Road around 1:15 a.m.
Smith was charged on a Laurel District Court arrest warrant with assault-4th degree; three counts of violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO regarding an investigation conducted by Deputy Hobie Daugherty into the alleged assault of a woman and violating an EPO, according to investigators.
Smith was taken to jail in London.
