Lexington activist writing ‘Bars for Breonna’ calls grand jury decision ‘a punch to the gut’

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
5
Screenshot Devine Carama Facebook

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Devine Carama was in Louisville Wednesday at the time of the announcement of the Grand Jury’s decision, he says it felt like a punch to the gut.

Carama has been going back and forth to protests in Louisville for the past three months.

- Advertisement -

He said he doesn’t condone violence, but he understands were the pain is coming from.

“But I certainly understand the emotion that has led to the violence now, because, you know, communities of color, across so many cities in the United States, have been dealing with some form of oppression for the last 400 years, and that pain is generational,” Carama said.

He said it’s imperative people who aren’t on the ground in Louisville or Lexington understand it’s more than protests.

“There’s been a lot of things going on behind the scenes in concert with the protests, a lot of people think it’s just people in the streets. And it’s an anarchy, it’s not, the protesters are continuing to apply the pressure, but there’s also talks on behind the scenes,” Carama said.

Like an end to no-knock warrants in Louisville.

Carama started writing 16 bars a day for Breonna Taylor leading up to the decision. He said now instead of bars a day, he’s working on a bigger project to incorporate the verses to honor Taylor.

Carama also started The Luna Library, named after his late daughter Kamaria “Luna,” the library project donates books featuring black children as the main character for free to children in Lexington.

Previous articleMan accused of assaulting woman arrested on warrant
Next articleFather accused of abusing six week old baby
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com