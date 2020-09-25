FOP, other groups collecting supplies for Louisville officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington and other area chapters of the Fraternal Order of Police are taking donations to support Louisville Police and other agencies who are patrolling during protests in that city.

“Despite two officers being shot, our sisters and brothers at Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky State Police, and River City FOP are working tirelessly to keep protests safe and protect Louisville businesses and homes. To show our support for them, we are collecting donations,” Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge 4 in Lexington said.

The following products can be donated: cases of water bottles, cases of sports drinks, cases of energy drinks, cases of individual snack packages (trail mix, nuts, chips, etc.), cases of individually wrapped protein or granola bars, No Tears baby shampoo, packets of wet wipes, and cases of individually packaged doses of ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Product donations can be delivered to West Roll Call at 1795 Old Frankfort Pike in Lexington during normal business hours. Donations also can be delivered to the FOP Lodge at 1097 Duval Street and if no one is immediately available, left under the front porch.

Financial donations can be made to www.kyfoplodge4.com/donate or placed in an envelope and left in the mail slot at the Lodge. All donations received through noon on Sunday will be used to purchase more supplies for the officers in Louisville.

The first load was sent Wednesday.