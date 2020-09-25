Food drive to help homeless women veterans in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new center is opening in Winchester to help homeless women veterans, and it needs the community’s help.

Lady Veterans Connect is holding a food drive Sunday.

The organization provides housing, counseling and job resources to women.

It already has a Lexington location. The Winchester location was supposed to have its grand opening in April, but it was pushed back because of the pandemic.

Executive Director Phyllis Abbott says the program gives the women the second chance they need.

“It gives them a new chance at life, and many times ones of the things it does is give them an opportunity to restore broken relationships in their families,” says Abbott.

The Winchester location has room for 32 women veterans. If you know someone in need of housing, click here.