Father accused of abusing six week old baby

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WTVQ) – A father is accused of abusing his one-and-a-half month old baby after the child was taken to the hospital with injuries on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say the baby was brought to St. Claire Hospital. After an investigation, the baby’s father, 20-year old Osgood Hunt, of Sandy Hook, was arrested, according to KSP.
Hunt was charged with criminal abuse-1st degree-child 12 or under (one count), according to State Police.
He was taken to jail in Morehead.
The baby was transferred to Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington to be treated for its injuries, according to KSP.
The case is still under investigation.