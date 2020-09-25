ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Math whiz and gamer Arlene Crabtree

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)– It’s no secret educators have a lot on their plate, but it would take a math whiz to figure out just how much Arlene Crabtree does at Frankfort High School. It turns out she is a math whiz teaching algebra 2.

“I absolutely love teaching algebra 2,” said Crabtree, this week’s WTVQ ABC 36 Parent-Teacher Store Teacher of the Week.

Of course, that’s not all she does. She also teaches computer science, teaches a leadership class for students, and last year became the student council sponsor.

“Any student that has had me now or in the past knows that my ultimate goal is to see them succeed. That’s what I enjoy doing,” Crabtree observed.

Her students affectionately call her ‘Crabby.’

“They all call me that and it’s okay. Some people are like, ‘I can’t believe you’re letting us.’ I said, ‘It’s a term of endearment. It’s okay’,” Crabtree explained.

She also started the school’s first e-sports team.

“I used to be a gamer. I was one of those. I played one of the original mmos back when we had dial-up,” she recalled.

It may seem like a stark contrast from an algebra 2 teacher to gamer, but Crabtree says it’s all about finding ways for kids to succeed.

“You know, they love it, and there is a place for that. And I feel like as far as e-sports goes, I think that needs to be highlighted too. Because now, we’re teaching our kids about what’s going to happen tomorrow; we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. All I can do is give you the ability to thrive in that world,” stated Crabtree.

