UPDATE: Curfew in Louisville extended through the weekend

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
11
Two men gather outside of Jefferson Square Park following protests over a lack of charges against Louisville police in Breonna Taylor's death, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer extended the countywide curfew through the weekend as protests over the Breonna Taylor case continue.

The mayor also announced Louisville Metro Government facilities in the downtown corridor will remain closed until Monday at 6:30 a.m., although employees will continue teleworking where possible.

- Advertisement -

The curfew, enacted through an Executive Order signed by Mayor Fischer, will continue to run from 9:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the following morning. He urged people to begin heading home no later than 8:00 p.m.

The curfew does not apply to people commuting to work, house of worship for services or seeking medical attention for themselves or others.

Metro Government buildings that will remain closed until Monday include: Metro Hall and its Annex; City Hall and its Annex; Fiscal Court; the Sinking Fund; LMPD headquarters; Metro Development and Metro Safe on South Fifth Street; Youth Detention Services; and the Alexander Building on West Main. The city’s Downtown Wellness Center on First Street also is closing.

The Mayor said that he continues to encourage downtown employers to consider allowing remote work, if possible.

On Tuesday, Mayor Fischer announced that he’d signed two other Executive Orders:

One declares a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, which allows him to exercise any of his emergency powers, including those to hire or contract for services, and implementing curfews and other restrictions.

The other restricts access to downtown parking garages in order to provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park.

LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder also previously announced that LMPD has implemented these road and traffic restrictions:

  • Blocks immediately adjacent to Jefferson Square Park are restricted to pedestrian traffic only, with no parking.
  • There also is no parking and limited vehicle access from Broadway, north to Market Street, and from Second to Ninth streets. Anyone heading to the park is advised to rideshare, to cut down on traffic, and be prepared to walk a few blocks.
  • Police are facilitating ADA access at Sixth and Market streets, and is working with residents, business owners and downtown employees to allow necessary access, via these intersections: Second Street at Jefferson and Chestnut; Broadway at Fourth and Seventh; Ninth at Chestnut and Jefferson; and Market at Third and Eighth.
  • Some TARC routes have been impacted by the road closures and restrictions. Please see the TARC website for details.

Chief Schroeder noted that while there will be a great focus downtown, where most demonstrations have been centered, law enforcement will be monitoring communities and critical infrastructure throughout the city.

The mayor and chief stressed that the public should base their behaviors on facts and not participate in the spread of misinformation.

People can follow the Mayor’s Office, LMPD and other official Louisville Metro Government social media accounts for updates.

Previous article“Not This Time” colt goes for $115,000 at Keeneland sale
Next articleEKU Men’s Basketball transfer Cooper Robb ruled immediately eligible
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.