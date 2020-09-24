UPDATE: Curfew in Louisville extended through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer extended the countywide curfew through the weekend as protests over the Breonna Taylor case continue.
The mayor also announced Louisville Metro Government facilities in the downtown corridor will remain closed until Monday at 6:30 a.m., although employees will continue teleworking where possible.
The curfew, enacted through an Executive Order signed by Mayor Fischer, will continue to run from 9:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the following morning. He urged people to begin heading home no later than 8:00 p.m.
The curfew does not apply to people commuting to work, house of worship for services or seeking medical attention for themselves or others.
Metro Government buildings that will remain closed until Monday include: Metro Hall and its Annex; City Hall and its Annex; Fiscal Court; the Sinking Fund; LMPD headquarters; Metro Development and Metro Safe on South Fifth Street; Youth Detention Services; and the Alexander Building on West Main. The city’s Downtown Wellness Center on First Street also is closing.
The Mayor said that he continues to encourage downtown employers to consider allowing remote work, if possible.
On Tuesday, Mayor Fischer announced that he’d signed two other Executive Orders:
One declares a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, which allows him to exercise any of his emergency powers, including those to hire or contract for services, and implementing curfews and other restrictions.
The other restricts access to downtown parking garages in order to provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park.
LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder also previously announced that LMPD has implemented these road and traffic restrictions:
- Blocks immediately adjacent to Jefferson Square Park are restricted to pedestrian traffic only, with no parking.
- There also is no parking and limited vehicle access from Broadway, north to Market Street, and from Second to Ninth streets. Anyone heading to the park is advised to rideshare, to cut down on traffic, and be prepared to walk a few blocks.
- Police are facilitating ADA access at Sixth and Market streets, and is working with residents, business owners and downtown employees to allow necessary access, via these intersections: Second Street at Jefferson and Chestnut; Broadway at Fourth and Seventh; Ninth at Chestnut and Jefferson; and Market at Third and Eighth.
- Some TARC routes have been impacted by the road closures and restrictions. Please see the TARC website for details.
Chief Schroeder noted that while there will be a great focus downtown, where most demonstrations have been centered, law enforcement will be monitoring communities and critical infrastructure throughout the city.
The mayor and chief stressed that the public should base their behaviors on facts and not participate in the spread of misinformation.
People can follow the Mayor’s Office, LMPD and other official Louisville Metro Government social media accounts for updates.