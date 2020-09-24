Speaker series offers insight to Lexington downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new series of monthly speakers will give residents and visitors alike some insight on life, opportunities, and events in downtown Lexington.

Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) announce its latest programming, The Downtown Spirit Speaker Series Presented by PNC Bank, which will cover various topics related to downtown.

The virtual series has plans to air once a month, and will run from 12 pm to 1 pm on September 29, October 20, November 17, and December 8.

“We hope this speaker series will be another way to not only learn more about the exciting things happening around downtown, but spread the word about the incredible businesses and organizations that call downtown home,” said Terry Sweeney, President & CEO of DLP. “We are very grateful for PNC’s continued support and are excited for the opportunity to showcase some of the wonderful leaders in downtown Lexington.”

The first speakers will be VisitLEX’s Vice President of Marketing, Gathan Borden, alongside Marci KruegerSidebottom, Vice President of Sales and Services, who will be discussing “The Spirit of Hospitality” in Lexington on September 29.

For more information on the Downtown Spirit Speaker Series, visit downtownlex.com or email DLP’s Marketing Coordinator, Harrison Stiles at harrison@downtownlex.com.

The Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) is the non-profit umbrella Downtown organization formed in 2017 to provide a single point of contact and accountability and a coordinated approach to Downtown revitalization and management. DLP encourages responsible economic development, produces events, addresses issues on behalf of stakeholders and promotes downtown Lexington.

DLP has over 350 members and produced more than 60 events for the public in 2018 including Central Bank Thursday Night Live, Mayfest Arts Fair, Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival, and more. DLP manages the programs and service of the Downtown Lexington Management District (DLMD) on behalf of its board of directors.